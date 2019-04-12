Home Entertainment English

One dead, several injured in shooting during rapper Nipsey Hussle's funeral procession

The victims were described as three African-American men and one African-American woman all between the ages of 30 to 50.

Published: 12th April 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Nipsey_Hussle_Memorial

People flee the scene after hearing a loud noise while waiting for a hearse carrying the casket of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: One person was shot dead and several others were injured when a shooting took place during the funeral procession of the American rapper Nipsey Hussle.

According to Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore, the event occurred at 103 Street and Main Street and four people are shot during the procession.

The victims were described as three African-American men and one African-American woman all between the ages of 30 to 50, said Moore via social media.

Two men hug as a hearse carrying the casket of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle passes through the crowd Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)

It is unclear which victim died and as per the chief, the suspects in a grey Hyundai fired on the victims.

ALSO READ: Many injured at US rapper Nipsey Hussle's vigil

According to the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, a large crowd gathered Thursday to pay their respects to Hussle as his body was carried from the public funeral at Staples Centre to South L.A. where he was born and raised.

Born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper was killed on March 31.

Days after the killing, Eric Ronald Holder, 29, was arrested in the city of Bellflower, southeast of L.A. by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Since then he has been charged with Hussle's murder. Holder remains in jail on $5 million bonds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nipsey Hussle Nipsey Hussle funeral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp