One dead, several injured in shooting during rapper Nipsey Hussle's funeral procession

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: One person was shot dead and several others were injured when a shooting took place during the funeral procession of the American rapper Nipsey Hussle.

According to Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore, the event occurred at 103 Street and Main Street and four people are shot during the procession.

The victims were described as three African-American men and one African-American woman all between the ages of 30 to 50, said Moore via social media.

Two men hug as a hearse carrying the casket of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle passes through the crowd Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo | AP)

It is unclear which victim died and as per the chief, the suspects in a grey Hyundai fired on the victims.

According to the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, a large crowd gathered Thursday to pay their respects to Hussle as his body was carried from the public funeral at Staples Centre to South L.A. where he was born and raised.

Born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper was killed on March 31.

Days after the killing, Eric Ronald Holder, 29, was arrested in the city of Bellflower, southeast of L.A. by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Since then he has been charged with Hussle's murder. Holder remains in jail on $5 million bonds.