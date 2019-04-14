Home Entertainment English

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie now officially single

Pitt and Jolie got married in 2014 but two years later, they filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Published: 14th April 2019 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Angelina Jolie

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Over two years after filing for divorce, actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are legally single now.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a judge accepted their request for bifurcation, which means they can be legally considered single, despite the fact that they are not officially divorced yet.

"Both parents are focused on what's best for the kids," a source told people.com.

The couple share six children together, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Pitt and Jolie got married in 2014 but two years later, they filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

The "Wanted" actress demaned physical custody of the children. Since then, the two have been in ongoing negotiations over custody and dividing their finances.

In June 2018, a judge established a detailed schedule for Pitt to spend time with the children (except Maddox, who according to the court is old enough to decide for himself how much time he wants to spend with his father).

In November 2018, the pair reached a temporary child custody agreement "to keep things moving along in the right direction".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp