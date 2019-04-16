'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden quashes James Bond rumours

By IANS

LONDON: "Bodyguard" star Richard Madden has quashed rumours that he is the next James Bond. He dismissed the buzz by saying: "It's all just noise."

In an interview to ELLE Magazine, the 32-year-old actor spoke about his upcoming film "Rocketman" and how claims that he could be the next Bond are simply an after-effect of his role as Sergeant David Budd in "Bodyguard", reports dailymail.co.uk.

He said: "It's all just noise. By March, there will be another British TV show with another young male actor, and then he'll be the next James Bond for the following two months."

Following his widely acclaimed success in the BBC thriller, which saw him win a Golden Globe for Best Actor, the Scottish-born star, described how he prepared for his latest role as Elton John's former lover John Reid in "Rocketman".

The film tells the story of Elton John's rise to the top and his eventual partnership with Bernie Taupin, who he collaborated with to produce the 1972 hit song "Rocketman".

Asked about shooting the film's love scenes between the former lovers, Richard said the differences between female and male sex scenes were 'negligible'.

"I dread doing these things. With one you get stubble rash, right? That's basically it. Otherwise, there's no difference. It's storytelling."