West Indies cricketer Malcolm Marshall’s son Mali joins Ranveer in ‘83

By Express News Service

After locking the Indian squad for his upcoming film ’83, director Kabir Khan is now casting players for the opponent team.

Mali Marshall

As we know, the Kapil Dev-led Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final match for the 1983 Cricket World Cup. For the film, Kabir has roped in West Indies fast bowler Malcolm Marshall’s son Mali Marshall to essay the role of his father.

Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, Andy Roberts and Joel Garner comprised the feared fast bowling quartet of the 1983 West Indies team. Mali, 28, plays for Barbados, one of the several island countries in the Lesser Antilles of West Indies.