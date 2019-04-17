Akela Cooper to pen the script for The Nun sequel

By Express News Service

Screenwriter Akela Cooper, known for penning the horror scripts for films like Hell Fest, and series like American Horror Story and Grimm, has been roped in to write the script for the next instalment of The Nun. Apart from writing, Cooper has co-produced series like Luke Cage, Witches of East End and The 100.

The Nun, which traces the story of a Roman Catholic priest and a novice nun, who uncover an unholy secret in 1952 Romania, is the highest-grossing film of the hit Conjuring universe.

The fifth instalment of the franchise, it was directed by Corin Hardy, from a script by Gary Dauberman, and starred Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, and Jonas Bloquet in the lead. An official announcement about the rest of the cast and crew of The Nun sequel is expected soon from the makers.