Lucas Till, Lucy Hale join Spike Lee’s 'Son of the South'

The civil rights drama is based on the Bob Zellner autobiography, The Wrong Side of Murder Creek: A White Southerner in the Freedom Movement.

Actors Lucy Hale and Lucas Till.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Academy Award winner Spike Lee’s Son of the South, the follow-up film to his BlacKkKlansman, will star actors Lucy Hale and Lucas Till.

It revolves around Zellner, an Alabama native, and the grandson of a member of Ku Klux Klan, who is pulled into the center of the civil rights movement in 1961.

While Till will play the role of Zellner, Hale is cast as Carol Ann, Zellner’s college girlfriend. Lex Scott Davis, Julia Ormond and Sharonne Lanier are also part of the cast. 

Lee, who is also writing the screenplay, will serve as the executive producer of the project along with his frequent collaborator Barry Alexander Brown. 

The Son of the South shooting has begun in Montgomery, where many of the events in the autobiography actually took place.

