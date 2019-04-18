Home Entertainment English

Jennifer Lawrence announces comeback after a year-long hiatus

Last seen in the 2018 film, Red Sparrow, Jennifer Lawrence surprised everyone by announcing last year that she would be taking a break from acting.

Jennifer Lawrence | AP

However, it's come to light now that the actor will soon headline a project for IAC Films. Lawrence is also a producing the project along with Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Justine Polsky.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by debutant Lila Neugebauer. While plot details are currently being kept under wraps, it has been revealed that the script is written by first-time screenwriter Elizabeth Sanders. Principal photography of the film is set to commence in New Orleans in about two months.

Lawrence will next be seen in Dark Phoenix, which is scheduled to hit the screens on June 7, alongside Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, and Michael Fassbender.

