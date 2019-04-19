Denise Richards joins sci-fi film, Timecrafters

By Express News Service

Actor Denise Richards, who was last seen in the 2018 horror film, The Toybox, is set to star in the sci-fi action movie Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate’s Cove.

Proposed as a franchise based on time-travelling sailors, Timecrafters is about these treasure-hunting seamen who try to retrieve a lost treasure map from kids, after the travellers are fast-forwarded through time some 300 years after lightning struck their ship and forced them through a portal into a modern generation.

The Wild Things star will play Victoria Dave, a single mom who struggles to cope with the loss of her husband. The film, directed by Rick Spalla, also features actor Malcolm McDowell as Captain Lynch, a villain who leads the pirates looking for the elusive treasure map, and Eric Balfour plays Geoffrey Pistol, a dashing first mate who has beef with Lynch.

In a statement, Spalla said, “Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate’s Cove is the launching point for the entire Timecrafters franchise introducing the colourful storyline and the cast of misfit characters. The film is reminiscent of classic Disney narratives with sword-play, pirate ships, cannon battles and even a time machine.”

The film will be shot on actual pirate ships on the coast of California.