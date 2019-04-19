Home Entertainment English

Eastwood may direct The Ballad of Richard Jewell

The film, produced by Disney/Fox, will reunite Eastwood and Alan Horn, the current Disney Studios chief.

Published: 19th April 2019 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Actor-director Clint Eastwood’s next project is speculated to be The Ballad of Richard Jewell, a biopic of a security guard whose life gets turned upside down after he is identified as a possible suspect in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing. Jewell reported the presence of the knapsack bomb at the Olympics and helped clear bystanders but was vilified and suspected of being involved in the terrorism plot himself. He was cleared as a suspect three months later and died a decade later of a heart attack at the age of 44. 

Eastwood

The film, produced by Disney/Fox, will reunite Eastwood and Alan Horn, the current Disney Studios chief. They both worked together when Horn was in charge of Warner Bros motion picture division. While Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio were originally in the fray to play the leads, the current development is that neither of them will star.

They will however be producing the film with the latter’s business partners Jennifer Davisson Killoran, and Kevin Misher also co-producing. Renowned documentary filmmaker Ezra Edelman was supposed to direct the project before Eastwood accepted the role. Captain Phillips screenwriter Billy Ray is writing the script, which will be based on a Marie Brenner article in Vanity Fair.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp