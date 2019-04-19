John Cena likely to star in Suicide Squad sequel helmed by James Gunn

By Express News Service

Actor-wrestler John Cena might be roped in to play a role in the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel. According to sources, he is in talks to join actors Idris Elba and Margot Robbie in the follow-up.

Robbie is set to return as Harley Quinn and Jai Courtney will be back as Captain Boomerang in the sequel. It was first reported that the studio Warner Bros decided to have Elba play a brand-new character instead of taking on Deadshot, a character portrayed by actor Will Smith in the first film. It’s currently unknown who Cena and Elba will be playing.

James Gunn will write and direct the movie. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 6, 2021. The film will mark Cena’s first comic-book role. Cena made his foray into acting after years as one of the top WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) stars.

Cena’s latest big-screen roles include Blockers, alongside Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz. He was also recently seen in films like the Transformers spinoff, Bumblebee, alongside Hailee Steinfeld.

Cena has been tapped by fellow wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson to star in The Janson Directive. He will also voice a character in fantasy-adventure The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. co-starring Robert Downey Jr. and Selena Gomez.