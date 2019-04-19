Home Entertainment English

Nick Jonas wraps up Jumanji  sequel

Published: 19th April 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Nick Jonas

Actor-singer Nick Jonas has finished shooting for the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel. He tweeted, “That’s a wrap! On another amazing ‘Jumanji’ adventure. Can’t wait for you all to see this movie later this year.”

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a sequel to the 1995 film Jumanji, starring Robin Williams. Jonas was a part of the last film alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. The new one has Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glove joining the film’s cast.

