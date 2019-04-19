Nick Jonas wraps up Jumanji  sequel

By Express News Service

Nick Jonas

Actor-singer Nick Jonas has finished shooting for the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel. He tweeted, “That’s a wrap! On another amazing ‘Jumanji’ adventure. Can’t wait for you all to see this movie later this year.”

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was a sequel to the 1995 film Jumanji, starring Robin Williams. Jonas was a part of the last film alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. The new one has Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny Glove joining the film’s cast.

The filming began on January 21 and the film is scheduled for a December 2019 release.