Rocketman  gets India release date

By Express News Service

Legendary singer Elton John’s biopic Rocketman will release in India on May 31. Rocketman is a musical fantasy based on the singer’s breakthrough years and follows his journey of transformation from shy piano prodigy Reginald Dwight into international superstar Elton John.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film stars Taron Egerton as Elton John with Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard and Jamie Bell rounding up the ensemble cast. Based on the Elton’s 1972 song of the same name, the Paramount Pictures movie will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.