Home Entertainment English

Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren of Conjuring fame dies at 92

During their 61 years of marriage, Lorraine and her husband Ed investigated more than 10,000 cases in the U.S. and abroad, often writing about their experiences which were later made into films.

Published: 20th April 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Paranormal investigator and film consultant Lorraine Warren poses at the premiere of the film 'The Conjuring 2' during the Los Angeles Film Festival

Paranormal investigator and film consultant Lorraine Warren poses at the premiere of the film 'The Conjuring 2' during the Los Angeles Film Festival (File| AP)

By Associated Press

CONNECTICUT(US): Worldwide paranormal investigator and author Lorraine Warren, whose decades of ghost-hunting cases with her late husband inspired such frightening films as "The Conjuring" series and "The Amityville Horror," died. She was 92.

Warren's son-in-law Tony Spera and grandson Chris McKinnell posted Friday on Facebook that Warren died in her sleep Thursday night at her Connecticut home. Phone messages and emails were left with several of Warren's family members. Warren's attorney, Gary Barkin, confirmed his client's death via email to The Associated Press. "She was a remarkable, loving, compassionate and giving soul," Spera wrote.

The Warrens founded the New England Society for Psychic Research in Monroe, Connecticut, in 1952 to investigate suspected hauntings. The group also posted of her passing on Facebook.

During their 61 years of marriage, Lorraine and Ed Warren investigated more than 10,000 cases in the U.S. and abroad, often writing about their experiences. Their unusual profession has been credited with sparking popular interest in the paranormal, as well as the television shows and films now dedicated to the subject.

"When nobody was really even talking about ghosts, they were just two people from Bridgeport, Connecticut, who came together and fell in love and Ed happened to have had a lot of paranormal instances when he was growing up and Lorraine was always the sensitive clairvoyant," said Larry Dwyer, a staff writer at the Horror News Network, a website that covers the horror film industry. He said the couple realized they could use their "gifts" and Catholic faith to help people who believed they were being tormented by ghosts or demons.

Ed Warren died in 2006 and Spera now oversees the New England Society for Psychic Research. The organization's website said Lorraine Warren had "decided to retire from active investigations regarding the areas of haunted homes and demonic infestations/possessions" but was still a consultant to the organization at the time of her death.

The Warrens' work did receive criticism from doubters over the years. The New England Skeptical Society in 1997 said the Warrens' "copious anecdotal evidence" of reports of hauntings vastly outnumbered their "low-grade physical evidence."

Warren told The AP in a 2013 interview that she understood it was very difficult for people to accept she could see ghosts if they had never seen one themselves. "I hope you never will," she said. "I really don't."

The 2013 film "The Conjuring" is based on the couple's investigation into alleged events at a Rhode Island farmhouse in the 1970s. Lorraine Warren visited the set during the filming. She also spent time at her Connecticut home with actress Vera Farmiga, who portrays Warren in the movie and its sequels. Farmiga expressed her condolences on Twitter on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lorraine Warren The Conjuring The Amityville Horror American paranormal investigators New England Society for Psychic Research Ed Warren Warren ghost hunters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp