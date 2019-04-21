Steve Harvey's wife and daughter share a kiss, sparks ire

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: TV host Steve Harvey's daughter Lori and his wife Marjorie received flak on social media for sharing a photograph of them kissing on the lips.

Marjorie has been documenting on social media her trip to 12 countries across three continents with Lori.

The former shared a series of photographs of the mother-daughter duo spending time together at the Yusopov Palace in Russia, and one image caused controversy as it featured them kissing on the lips, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the image, Marjorie and Lori were twinning in a black blazer and a skirt and completed their look with a neat bun.

"Disgusting. I see dads doing it with their daughters too and feel instant nausea. What's wrong with a peck on the cheek?" one commented.

"They are too old for that. A kiss on the cheek is more than fine. And if it was her father kissing her on the lips, they would go crazy trying to call him incestual, I don't know why they only target males, because there are lesbians and bisexual and Lori is one," another user wrote.

Steve, Marjorie and Lori Harvey (Photo | Instagram)

Even though both Lori and her mother have yet to respond to the backlash, some of their followers have come to their defense.