Brian Tyree Henry in talks for Jennifer Lawrence’s upcoming film

By Express News Service

Actor Brian Tyree Henry is in negotiations to join Jennifer Lawrence’s comeback vehicle, which will be directed by Lila Neugebauer.The as-yet-untitled movie will feature Lawrence as a US solider who suffers a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan, and is expected to begin principal shooting mid-June in New Orleans.

Elizabeth Sanders is penning the screenplay, and the film will be produced by Lawrence and Justine Polsky through their production banner, Excellent Cadaver.

Henry, who was recently seen in Steve McQueen’s Widows, had his breakout role in Donald Glover’s Atlanta. The actor will also be seen in the upcoming Child’s Play reboot and Todd Philipps-directed Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix. Apart from these films, Henry will also feature in projects such as Joe Wright’s The Woman in the Window, Superintelligence and Godzilla vs Kong.