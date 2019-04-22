Home Entertainment English

'Free Britney Spears': Pop star's fans stage protest, demand her release from psychiatric facility

The popstar checked herself into a 30-day program in March in the midst of her father Jamie Spears' ongoing health issues.

This photo of Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam Asghari checking out of a psychiatric facility during Easter has sparked concern that the singer is being held against her will on the orders of her manager. (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

LOS ANGELES: Fans of pop star Britney Spears assembled outside City Hall in West Hollywood, California, on Monday demanding to release her from a psychiatric facility. The protest was live-streamed on YouTube, with attendees shouting, "Hey, ho, Larry Rudolph has got to go," claiming it was her longtime manager's decision to put the star in the facility.

The protesters were also seen holding signs that read "Free Britney" and "Truth Will Set Her Free".

According to Billboard, Spears checked herself into a 30-day program in March in the midst of her father Jamie Spears' ongoing health issues.

On Easter Sunday, she was granted a one-day leave to celebrate with her family, reported People magazine. A photo of her leaving the facility with boyfriend Sam Asghari has triggered concerns that she is being held against her will on the orders of her manager, with Twitterati claiming that her team is putting out false updates of the singer's condition. They claim that she is 'depressed' and looks like she's 'being overly medicated'.

Spears, 37, opened up to fans in January on Instagram about her dad's health, saying she was taking an indefinite hiatus ahead of her planned Domination residency in Las Vegas, which was set to kick off in February, because her father had "almost died".

(With inputs from PTI)

