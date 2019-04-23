Home Entertainment English

Jonas Brothers to release their first album 'Happiness Begins' in a decade in June

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took to social media to reveal the title and release date for their new album.

Published: 23rd April 2019 10:36 AM

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The Jonas Brothers are set to release their fifth studio album, 'Happiness Begins', on June 7.

The LP marks their first in ten years.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took to social media to reveal the title and release date for their new album.

"#HappinessBegins June 7th. After 7 years of not working together and finding ourselves we're back to give you our journey in album form. Out of all the albums we've done I'm most proud of this one. Wish you could have it now, but you'll just have to wait a little bit longer," Kevin wrote on Twitter.

Joe also posted on his Twitter page, "Can't wait for you guys to hear this album!" Nick tweeted, "So excited to share that our new album #HappinessBegins will be out June 7th!" The trio have already released two singles -- "Sucker" and "Cool" -- from the album.

