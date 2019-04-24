Home Entertainment English

I'll be back very soon: Britney Spears to fans after release from psychiatric facility

Fans of the pop star assembled outside City Hall in West Hollywood, California, on Monday demanding to release her from the facility.

Published: 24th April 2019 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Britney Spears. (Photo | FB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: A day after fans protested her release from a psychiatric facility, Britney Spears went on social media to comfort worried admirers, saying she will be "back very soon".

Fans of the pop star assembled outside City Hall in West Hollywood, California, on Monday demanding to release her from the facility.

The protest was live-streamed on YouTube, with attendees shouting, "Hey, ho, Larry Rudolph has got to go," claiming it was her longtime manager's decision to put the star in the facility.

The protesters were also seen holding signs that read "Free Britney" and "Truth Will Set Her Free".

On Wednesday, Spears released a video on Instagram in which she said she and her family needed some time off "to heal".

"Hi guys, just checking in with all of you who are concerned about me. All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don't worry, I'll be back very soon," she said in a short selfie video.

The clip was accompanied by a lengthy caption breaking down the speculation and shutting down rumours.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago... I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

"I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control! Wow! There's rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that's happening is just making it harder for me. Don't believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi (producer) years ago. I did not write them."

"He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I'm doing what's best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you (sic)," Spears wrote.

ALSO READ | 'Free Britney Spears': Pop star's fans stage protest, demand her release from psychiatric facility

According to Billboard, the singer checked herself into a 30-day programme in March in the midst of her father Jamie Spears' ongoing health issues.

On Easter Sunday, she was granted a one-day leave to celebrate with her family, reported People magazine.

Spears, 37, opened up to fans in January on Instagram about her dad's health, saying she was taking an indefinite hiatus ahead of her planned Domination residency in Las Vegas, which was set to kick off in February, because her father had "almost died".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Britney Spears West Hollywood psychiatric facility

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: Chilling CCTV footage of suspected bomber emerges
Lone voter casts only vote deep in Indian jungle
Gallery
Both 22-year-old players Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas were named in the West Indies team. These two players have constantly been referred to as the promising players to come out of the country in recent times. (Photos | Agencies)
West Indies World Cup 2019 squad: Gayle, Russell get call, Pollard out
Rajkumar during a film shoot. (File Photo | EPS)
Rajkumar birth anniversary: Check out the rare photos of 'Nata Sarvabhouma'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp