By Express News Service

Director Andy Muschietti has unveiled the first look of Split-fame James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough in It Chapter 2 via his Instagram account. The picture features the actor riding a bike with a grim look on his face.

Bill Denbrough was one of the first victims of the shapeshifting ghost that lives underground in the town of Derry in Stephen King’s epic horror novel. The role was played by Jaeden Martell in the first film, which was released in 2017.