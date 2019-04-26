Home Entertainment English

Mohanlal and team Lucifer welcome Avengers: Endgame as only they can!

After ten years of history that began with 2008's Iron Man, Endgame concludes not just the arc of the Avengers movies but signals the completion of the 22-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Published: 26th April 2019 11:52 PM

In Kerala, Lucifer is the second highest grossing Malayalam movie after Pulimurugan.

By Online Desk

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal tweeted a poster of his movie Lucifer early Friday. This wouldn't have been remarkable ordinarily, but the poster also said, "Stephen welcomes Thor & Co.!!", in reference to the release of the superhero movie Avengers: Endgame today in India.

Slated to break all box-office records, Avengers: Endgame is estimated to make north of $800 million globally this weekend alone. After ten years of immensely popular and culture-defining superhero movies that began with 2008's Iron Man, Endgame concludes not just the arc of the Avengers movies but signals the completion of the 22-movie Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Stephen Nedumbally is the name of Mohanlal's character in Lucifer. The movie was the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. The film hit the big screens last month and has been smashing box office records everywhere.

In Kerala, it is the second highest grossing Malayalam movie after Pulimurugan. Recently, the movie went past the 150-crore mark and is on track to reach more milestones in the days to come.

It wasn't just Mohanlal who welcomed the Endgame with warm enthusiasm. The team behind Lucifer also shared the now-viral poster on social media platforms. 

