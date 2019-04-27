Home Entertainment English

Mary Elizabeth Winstead to star in Netflix’s assassin thriller Kate

Winstead will play a female assassin who, after being poisoned and given less than 24 hours to live, must go on a manhunt through the streets of Tokyo to take vengeance on her murderer.

Published: 27th April 2019 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead

By Express News Service

Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who was last seen in Netflix’s Love, Sex, and Robots, will now headline Kate, an action-thriller that will be out on the streaming platform.

Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, Kate is based on a script written by Umair Aleem. Winstead will play a female assassin who, after being poisoned and given less than 24 hours to live, must go on a manhunt through the streets of Tokyo to take vengeance on her murderer before she dies.

The film is likely to begin production this year. Netflix landed the project in 2017 after winning an aggressive bidding war for the highly coveted venture.

Winstead has gotten comfortable with action-heavy roles after starring in 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mary Elizabeth Winstead Kate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former JNU students union president and CPI candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat Kanhaiya Kumar during an election campaign in Begusarai. (Photo | PTI)
The Azaadi balladeer: Why Kanhaiya Kumar wants to go to Parliament
Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi's JJ Colony
Gallery
Faced with bumper production of wheat in an election year, the Government on 27 April 2019 raised the import duty on wheat to 40 % from an already high 30% to discourage millers from buying wheat from abroad. (Photo | PTI)
Balle, balle! This should whe(a)t all roti lovers' appetites
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Congress to Shiv Sena): Chaturvedi decided to quit the Grand old Party after it reinstated her alleged harassers. (Picture credit | PTI)
A list of biggest party-hoppers this Lok Sabha season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp