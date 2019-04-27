Mary Elizabeth Winstead to star in Netflix’s assassin thriller Kate

By Express News Service

Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who was last seen in Netflix’s Love, Sex, and Robots, will now headline Kate, an action-thriller that will be out on the streaming platform.

Directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, Kate is based on a script written by Umair Aleem. Winstead will play a female assassin who, after being poisoned and given less than 24 hours to live, must go on a manhunt through the streets of Tokyo to take vengeance on her murderer before she dies.

The film is likely to begin production this year. Netflix landed the project in 2017 after winning an aggressive bidding war for the highly coveted venture.

Winstead has gotten comfortable with action-heavy roles after starring in 10 Cloverfield Lane.