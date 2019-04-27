Home Entertainment English

Who knows what future holds: Chris Hemsworth on playing Thor again

Published: 27th April 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2019 06:55 PM

Chris Hemsworth. (Photo | FB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Chris Hemsworth says he does not know what the future holds for his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Thor.

The 35-year-old actor, who stars as the Norse god of thunder in the MCU movies, said the fate of his character depends on the studio.

''There will come a day. Whether it's now or in the future, I don't know. Who knows what the sort of future holds. I don't know, there could be remakes, sequels, prequel -- who knows?'' Hemsworth said while speaking to Variety's and iHeartMedia's new film podcast 'The Big Ticket'.

WATCH AVENGERS: ENDGAME TRAILER:

The Australian actor first featured as the Marvel superhero in the 2011 film "Thor" and went on to portray the character in seven movies in total, including the latest release, "Avengers: Endgame".

Hemsworth said the role is much more than a ''one in a lifetime'' opportunity for him.

"The people I met working on these films truly became family.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor. (Photo | Twitter)

It's not even once in a career, or once in a lifetime, it's sort of, I don't know, once in however many careers that something like this (happens).

READ REVIEW HERE

This has been a very nostalgic kind of vibe to this press tour and all of us quite often kind of pausing going, 'Wow, this will never happen again, not for us, and who knows if it will happen again in what generation.'

''I can keep talking about the kind of, how special it all is and the insanity of it but it's, I don't know, gratitude is something that I constantly feel about the whole experience," he said.

TAGS
Marvel Cinematic Universe Chris Hemsworth Avengers Endgame Avengers Thor marvel comics

