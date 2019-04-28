Spoiler alert: Five things expected to happen in episode 3 of Game of Thrones season 8

By Online Desk

Season 8 is the ultimatum of the entire Game of Thrones universe. The largest-viewed television series is drawing to its conclusion for one final time. With the second episode running high on the much-needed reunions, emotional reminiscing, and preparations for the war ahead, everyone is waiting with bated breath for the much-anticipated third episode as the “dead have finally arrived.”

With less than 24 hours to go, here is a heads up on what’s likely to happen in one of the largest war sequences ever made.

1. The longest night

Talked much since the first season by Lord Eddard Stark, Robert Baratheon, The 'Hound' and many others, the "longest night" which was once a myth has perhaps arrived. The episode titled 'Battle of Winterfell' is likely to have a run time of 80-minutes. It is also going to be the most unlikely of nights where all of the stars came together to fight the dead. The last time, season 1 had such a star-studded episode.

2. Bloodbaths and deaths

Compared to the gory red wedding back in season 3, the ‘Battle of Winterfell’ is expected to have similar or rather more grisly scenes. It took 750 people and 11 weeks of freezing night shoots to film the war sequence. Several predictions have been made on who's going to die in this episode, and bets are running high on Theon Greyjoy, Tyrion Lannister, Jaime Lannister and Ser Brienne of Tarth not making it alive.

3. Arya's run in fear

The trailer of GoT had featured the feisty Arya running like never before. Her words, "I have seen death. It has many faces and I look forward to seeing this one" has turned for the worse, probably. But who’s she running from? What made her run when she has — “Not today” as her motto? These are some of the questions which the third episode might answer.

4. Are the crypts really safe?

“The crypts is the safest place in Winterfell.” What if they are not, considering that we know that the tombs have the dead in them! There is a moment in the trailer where Lord Varys along with the women and children look extremely worried. What if the dead have already reached there? For one, we know that the dead could reanimate the corpses and make them come alive. It could also mean that Varys isn’t safe anymore. Melisandre had also mentioned about her and Varys dying. “I have to die in this strange country, just like you,” she says in a conversation with Varys in season 7.

5. Where is the Night King?

The dead have already arrived, but their leader has gone missing. There are a lot of speculations that he is making his way to King's Landing. Is the ‘undead’ leader really at Winterfell or is it just to seek attention for a brief moment as he springs a surprise on the King’s Landing? With Bran as the three-eyed raven in the main picture, the story could also take a turn on their connection. Or could Samwell Tarly come up with an idea that gives a tough fight to the white walkers. He’s seen mentioning about the scrolls that he stole from the Citadel a number of times.

The third episode definitely has a lot at stake and is sure to keep the audience on their toes.