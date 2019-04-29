Avengers: Endgame shatters opening weekend records; rakes in $1.2 billion

By Express News Service

Avengers: Endgame, which hit the Indian screens on April 26, has broken records globally by raking in $1.2 billion, with $26.7 million of its earnings coming in from India, in its first weekend.The previous record for the biggest global opening stood at $640.5 million, and was held by Avengers: Infinity War. Incidentally, The Russo Brothers, Joe and Anthony, directed both these films.

In contrast to Endgame, which took five days to hit the $1 billion mark, Infinity War, which collected a total of $2.04 billion globally took 11 days. The guessing game has already begun as to whether the latest movie in the epic franchise can match or topple Avatar, the top-grossing film of all time with $2.78 billion.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has credited fans around the world for their support throughout the film’s journey. Not just in the US, the film has been setting box-office records all around the world. In addition to China, where it is already the number four title of all time, it scored the highest opening weekend in 43 markets including India, UK/Ireland, Australia, and South Korea.