Avengers-fame Karen Gillan wants to direct MCU film

Actor Karen Gillan, Nebula of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expresses her wish to direct a film in the MCU.

Published: 29th April 2019 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The actor, who was recently seen in the Avengers: Endgame, made her directorial debut with the 2018 dramedy, The Party’s Just Beginning.

In a podcast, Gillan said she keeps asking Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige when the moment would arrive. 
“I think it would need to be one where I had a strong feeling that I was the best person for the job (as director). Obviously that’s not every movie that comes your way,” she told. 

On the topic of the long-awaited stand-alone Black Widow film, Gillan said, it “does feel like she should already have one”, and the success of Captain Marvel will surely change the tide, and there will be more female-led superhero movies for sure. 

