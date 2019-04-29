Colin Farrell to headline sci-fi film, Voyagers

By Express News Service

Colin Farrell, who recently starred in Tim Burton’s Dumbo, is set to star in the sci-fi film, Voyagers.

To be written and directed by Limitless-fame Neil Burger, the thriller is about 30 children who are sent on a multi-generational mission to populate a new planet. After the captain of the mission is killed in mysterious circumstances, the young crew descends into chaos, aligning themselves into tribes as they surrender to their most feral instincts.

Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp and Fionn Whitehead are among the confirmed cast of this sci-fi thriller. Talks are underway with Game of Thrones-fame Isaac Hempstead Wright, Chante Adams, Kelvin Harrison, and Madison Hu.

AGC Studios and Thunder Road are developing the project, which will start filming in Romania in early June.