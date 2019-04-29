Home Entertainment English

I'm enormously excited about directing 'The Suicide Squad': James Gunn

James Gunn (File|AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker James Gunn says he is "excited" to direct the much-anticipated "Suicide Squad" reboot.

"I am in pre-production on 'The Suicide Squad', which I am enormously excited about," Gunn told Entertainment Weekly.

Last year in August, it was announced that Gunn has come on board to write, and possibly direct, the new "Suicide Squad" film.

The revelation was made just a month after Disney fired Gunn as the director of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3" following a controversy which erupted over his old, off-colour tweets.

This year in March, Disney announced that it was reinstating Gunn as the director of "Guardians 3", on which he will work after finishing "The Suicide Squad".

Actors Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney are starring in the follow-up to 2016's "Suicide Squad".

