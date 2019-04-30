Home Entertainment English

BBC-Netflix gets additional cast for 'Dracula' web-series

The three-episode show is set to feature "The Square" breakout star Claes Bang in the title role.

By PTI

LONDON: Netflix and BBC One have announced additional cast members of their new miniseries based on the classic vampire story, Dracula.

Mark Gatiss, who co-wrote and created the show with his "Sherlock" partner Steven Moffat, will also feature alongside John Heffernan, Joanna Scanlan, Dolly Wells, Morfydd Clark and Lujza Richter.

New joinees include actors Jonathan Aris, Sacha Dhawan, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Catherine Schell, Youssef Kerkour and Clive Russell.

The show has also found its directors -- Jonny Campbell for episode one, Damon Thomas for second episode and Paul McGuigan for final episode.

The series will re-introduce the world to Dracula, the vampire who made evil sexy.

In Transylvania in 1897, the blood drinking Count is drawing his plans against Victorian London.

And be warned: the dead travel fast, according to the official plotline.

Shooting started at Orava Castle in Slovakia earlier this year and later moved on to England where it continues at the world famous Bray Studios.

"It's seriously delightful that our new Dracula is being shot at Bray Studios - the former home of Hammer Films! This wonderfully atmospheric and legendary studio gave birth to so many famous monsters and stars - most memorably Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee.

"As we watch Transylvania once again rise on the sound stages of Bray, it's amazing to be able to say that Count Dracula has finally come home," Gatiss said in a statement.

The new show will premiere on BBC One in the UK and on Netflix outside of the UK/Ireland, and China where the service is not available.

Gatiss and Moffat will also serve as executive producers on the project alongside Sue Vertue for Hartswood Films and Ben Irving for BBC.

It will be produced by Hartswood Films and is a co-production between BBC One and Netflix.

