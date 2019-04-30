Home Entertainment English

'Fantastic Beasts 3' release pushed back to 2021

Ron Sanders, President, Worldwide Theatrical Distribution and Home Entertainment, shared the news Monday, Deadline reported.

Published: 30th April 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

JK Rowling's 'Fantastic Beasts' series. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The third installment of the JK Rowling's "Fantastic Beasts" series is set to open in theatres on November 12, 2021, Warner Bros Pictures has announced.

Ron Sanders, President, Worldwide Theatrical Distribution and Home Entertainment, shared the news Monday, Deadline reported.

"JK Rowling created an awe-inspiring universe that has captivated people of all ages, taking us on an extraordinary magical journey.

Warner Bros is so proud to be the cinematic home of the Wizarding World and is excited about the future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

We look forward to bringing the third chapter of the five-film series to audiences around the globe in November 2021," Sanders said.

WATCH | Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald - FINAL TRAILER

Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros Pictures Group, said the team is looking forward to the new film and has confidence in the "Fantastic Beasts" series.

"We all believe this release date will give the filmmakers time and space to allow their artistry to truly flourish and deliver the best possible film to our fans," Emmerich said.

The series is inspired by the textbook by Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne in the films, that Harry Potter carries at Hogwarts.

The films follow Newt during the early 20th century in New York and London as he navigates the world's secret community of witches and wizards.

The second film in the franchise, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald", featured Jude Law as younger Albus Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as younger version of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

The film released last year.

Production on "Fantastic Beasts 3" is expected to begin in early 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fantastic Beasts Ron Sanders Worldwide Theatrical Distribution and Home Entertainment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp