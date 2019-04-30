Lupita Nyong'o draws comparisons between 'GOT' White Walkers and Tethered from 'Us'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Lupita Nyong'o is a diehard "Game of Thrones" fan and like any other follower of the hit HBO show, the actor too spent her weekend waiting for its next episode.

While the third episode of the series' final season dropped, the Oscar winner drew comparisons between "GOT" antagonists White Walkers and creepy dopplegangers, the Tethered from her latest film, horror hit "Us".

Nyong'o posted a point-by-point Twitter thread, supported with GIFs and photos, chalking out similarities and differences between the two villains from different universes.

"Coming to think of it, the Tethered (#UsMovie) and the White Walkers (#GameOfThrones) have quite a bit in common:

1. They come in silence but not in peace,

2. They won't stop until they kill errrrrrrrrybody,

3. They wear block colors,

4. They have a signature weapon (scissors and ice blade),

5. Their death stare does half the job,

6. Their leaders could use some edge tamer

7. They could all use a drink of water and better dietary options (sic)" the actor wrote Sunday. For differences, she tweeted, "

1.#TheTethered don't send out Save-The-Dates - they make surprise visits,

2.#TheTethered: About that fire.

3.#WhiteWalkers: About that ice

4.#TheTethered: friends of PETA, #WhiteWalkers: not so much.

Nyong'o playfully even asked, "Did I miss anything?" Official Twitter account of BBC Africa posed a question to the actor, "who do you think will eventually take the Iron Throne? #GoT."

To which, she replied, "Well the world is safe with Lady Mormont obvs (sic)."

Nyong'o's reply came before the show premiered Sunday.