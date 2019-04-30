Home Entertainment English

'Sex and the City' had a lot of failings of feminist movement: Cynthia Nixon

The 53-year-old star, who portrayed Miranda Hobbes on the show and two movies, said it bothered her that the story ignored women of colour.

Published: 30th April 2019 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Cynthia Nixon. (Photo | FB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Sex and the City" alum Cynthia Nixon says the popular series had a lot of "failings of the feminist movement" despite being centred on four female protagonists.

The 53-year-old star, who portrayed Miranda Hobbes on the show and two movies, said it bothered her that the story ignored women of colour.

"Well, I certainly think we would not have all been white, God forbid.

One of the hardest things for me - it was at the time, too - is looking back and seeing how much of it centred around money, right? And how, Steve, my (character's) husband, was like the closest we got to a working class guy, you know? Never mind a working class woman, right?" Nixon told IndeWire.

The actor, activist and politician, who ran for governor of New York in 2018, added that she had problems with the idea of perfection that was portrayed in the show.

WATCH SEX AND THE CITY TRAILER:

"Also, I think we wouldn't all look like that. In terms of like, the perfection factor. In terms of always looking so incredible. And I know that's the fantasy element, and in terms of the show that was important.  But I think there's a lot of ways that people can be visually compelling without looking  quote unquote  perfect."

"There was so much debate when (Sex and the City) came out about whether it was a feminist show or not, which I always thought was stupid,  of course it's a feminist show. But I think it has a lot of the failings of the feminist movement in it. In that it's like white, moneyed ladies who are fighting for their empowerment. In a bit of a bubble," she added.

"SATC" also featured Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis.

It was based on writer Candace Bushnell newspaper column.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sex and the City Cynthia Nixon Miranda Hobbes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp