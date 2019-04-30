'Sex and the City' had a lot of failings of feminist movement: Cynthia Nixon

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Sex and the City" alum Cynthia Nixon says the popular series had a lot of "failings of the feminist movement" despite being centred on four female protagonists.

The 53-year-old star, who portrayed Miranda Hobbes on the show and two movies, said it bothered her that the story ignored women of colour.

"Well, I certainly think we would not have all been white, God forbid.

One of the hardest things for me - it was at the time, too - is looking back and seeing how much of it centred around money, right? And how, Steve, my (character's) husband, was like the closest we got to a working class guy, you know? Never mind a working class woman, right?" Nixon told IndeWire.

The actor, activist and politician, who ran for governor of New York in 2018, added that she had problems with the idea of perfection that was portrayed in the show.

WATCH SEX AND THE CITY TRAILER:

"Also, I think we wouldn't all look like that. In terms of like, the perfection factor. In terms of always looking so incredible. And I know that's the fantasy element, and in terms of the show that was important. But I think there's a lot of ways that people can be visually compelling without looking  quote unquote  perfect."

"There was so much debate when (Sex and the City) came out about whether it was a feminist show or not, which I always thought was stupid, of course it's a feminist show. But I think it has a lot of the failings of the feminist movement in it. In that it's like white, moneyed ladies who are fighting for their empowerment. In a bit of a bubble," she added.

"SATC" also featured Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis.

It was based on writer Candace Bushnell newspaper column.