Abigail Breslin cast in Spotlight director Tom McCarthy’s next

By Express News Service

Zombieland actor Abigail Breslin will be playing Matt Damon’s on-screen daughter in the upcoming film Stillwater. The film, directed by Spotlight-fame Tom McCarthy, will feature Damon as Bill, an American oil-rig rogue from Oklahoma who goes to France to meet his estranged daughter, who has been wrongly imprisoned for murder.

Apart from directing Stillwater, McCarthy has co-written the script with Thomas Bidegain and Noe Debre. The film will be produced in association with Participant Media, alongside Anonymous Content, Liza Chasin, Jonathan King, McCarthy and the late Steve Golin.

Breslin, 23, will next be seen in Zombieland: Double Tap, the sequel to her 2009’s Zombieland. She will be reprising her role of Little Rock in the new film.