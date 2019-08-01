Here's how Chris Hemsworth transformed into fat Thor for 'Avengers: Endgame'

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Actor Chris Hemsworth opened up about the incredible transformation he had to undergo for his role in 2019 hit Marvel film 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The superhero flick that arrived in theatres in April, exceeded all expectations set by its previous instalment' Avengers: Infinity War'. The blockbuster was both a visual treat and character-driven, packing countless plot twists throughout the movie.



ALSO READ: 'Avengers: Endgame' sets record, passes 'Avatar' to become highest-grossing film at world box office

One of the unexpected twists in the film was Thor's physical transformation following the time jump. Thor packed on the pounds while he was in depression.

Hemsworth opened up about becoming Fat Thor in a new behind the scenes look at the making of 'Avengers: Endgame', reported People.

The 35-year-old star was excited to play a "new version of Thor" describing it as "hugely liberating and fun" in the clip posted by IGN, as cited by People.



ALSO READ: WATCH | Marvel drops heartbreaking deleted scene from 'Avengers: Endgame'

"We had a sort of fat suit that I think was 60 or 70 pounds. It was the hottest I've ever been," Hemsworth said.

On top of the fat suit, the actor was also given more body hair than he was used to, including a large bushy beard.

"We had the beard, the hair, these things that go in the mouth that sort of plump my cheeks a bit, which sort of had a little effect on the voice as well but in a good way, it was a different Thor," Hemsworth said.

His co-star Tessa Thompson, who played Valkyrie in the Marvel movie, said that the actor was fun to work with.

"He'd been playing the character for a while and wanted to find something new. He has such dexterity as a talent. He's incredibly funny. He has really lovely energy," she said of Hemsworth.

In May, Hemsworth joked that Thor "definitely ate his way through his emotions" after 'Avengers: Infinity War', which led to the transformation.



ALSO READ: James Cameron gives shout out to 'Avengers: Endgame' for becoming all-time highest grosser beating Avatar

"It was great. It was so much fun. Every time I stepped toward the catering truck, they were like, 'No, no, no,'" he said while on The Graham Norton Show.

He was treated differently by people, Hemsworth said the reaction to those closest to him was immediate.

"I got a lot of cuddles. My wife, she's had three kids, and often the pregnant lady will get their belly rubbed in the supermarket and Robert Downey gave me a fair share of those," he said.

"Everyone wanted to cuddle me. I felt like Santa Claus, you know? Got a few Avengers in my lap from time to time," he added.

"I enjoyed that version of Thor. It was so different than any other way I played the character. And then it took on a life of its own," Hemsworth said in Variety's latest cover story in early May.

The actor revealed that it took about three hours for the hair and makeup.

"Physically, it was a good three hours in hair and makeup. Then the prosthetic suit, particularly for the shirt-off scene, that was a big silicone that weighed about 90 pounds. It was certainly exhausting. I had weights on my hands and ankles just to have my arms and legs swing differently when I shuffled along through the set," he continued.

He added, "People just kept coming up and cuddling me like a big bear or rubbing my belly like I was pregnant. Or trying to sit on my lap like I was Santa Claus. You get a lot of affection. I felt like an old man, an old grandpa, with a bunch of kids around."

'Avengers: Endgame' released on April 26 and marked the final film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released 'Captain Marvel'.

The film was re-released with brand new footage in India on July 5.