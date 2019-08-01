Jeff Daniels to star in Showtime Network's series 'American Rust'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jeff Daniels will topline Showtime Network's new series "American Rust".

According to Variety, the show is based on the Philipp Meyer's novel of the same name and Dan Futterman is attached as a writer for multiple episodes.

Described as a family drama, "American Rust" shows a tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania.

When the woman he truly loves sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he's willing to do to protect him.

Both Daniels and Futterman will also be serving as executive producers along with Michael De Luca and Elisa Ellis.

Showtime will produce the project in collaboration with Platform One Media.