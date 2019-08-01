Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley likely to be a part of 'Dungeons and Dragons'

By Express News Service

Game Night directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are in talks to helm the Dungeons & Dragons adaptation for Paramount.

The long-pending film, based on a Hasbro game of the same name, was previously touted to be directed by Chris McKay, who made Lego Batman. But, the filmmaker had to leave the project due to his directorial commitment with the Chris Pratt-starrer Ghost Draft.

It may be noted that Baby Driver actor Ansel Elgort was set to star in the film when it was initially supposed to Warner Bros.

If finalised, Goldstein and Daley will direct the film from a screenplay written by Michael Gilio.

Dungeons & Dragons, was previously adapted for the silver screen in 2000. The film starring Jeremy Irons, Thora Birch, Bruce Payne and Marlon Wayans, received lukewarm reception from the audience.