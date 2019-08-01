Pallavi Sharda on board for Tom and Jerry film

By Express News Service

Pallavi Sharda has been roped in to play an important role in the live-action/animated hybrid film adaptation of Tom and Jerry cartoon series. The Australia-born actor, who has acted in many Bollywood films, like Ranbir Kapoor’s Besharam and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Hawaizaada,joins the cast with names like Ken Jeong, Rob Delaney and Jordan Bolger.

Actors Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena and Colin Jost are playing the leads in the film, which will be directed by Tim Story. The film features the animated versions of Tom and Jerry, and just like the cartoon, they will not have dialogues.

Moretz plays Kayla, a new hotel employee who hires Tom to get rid of Jerry, but the pair soon work together to get rid of Kayla’s evil boss, Terrance, to be played by Pena.The film will hit the screens on April 16, 2021.