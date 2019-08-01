WWE star Big Show to topline Netflix live-action family comedy series

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: WWE star Big Show is heading to Netflix with a family comedy show.

Titled "The Big Show Show", the series will feature the popular professional wrestler, whose real name is Paul Wight, reported Deadline.

The plot will see Wight, a former renowned WWE star, being outnumbered when his teenage daughter comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters.

Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld and Lily Brooks O'Briant are also a part of the half-hour multi-camera show.

The 10-episode live-action series comes from WWE Studios and scribes Josh Bycel and Jason Berger.

The writer duo will also serve as executive produces and showrunners.

Susan Levison and Richard Lowell will executive produce for WWE Studios.

The Netflix show is Wight's biggest role till date.

His previous credits include Syfy's "Happy!", "Van Helsing" and a film with WWE alum-actor Dwayne Johnson in "Fighting With My Family".

Shooting is slated to begin on August 9.