Home Entertainment English

Christopher Nolan's 'super secret' 'Tenet' teaser out: Here's what happens in it!

As shown in the teaser, 'Tenet' directed by Christopher Nolan, seems to have been inspired by James Bond films.

Published: 02nd August 2019 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood director Christopher Nolan (Photo | File)

Hollywood director Christopher Nolan (Photo | File)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming action-thriller 'Tenet' is months away from its release but fans on Thursday had a chance to watch the film's first teaser.

However, the first-teaser wasn't shared online, but during Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Hobbs and Shaw' screening at AMC Century City, Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The teaser that lasted for about a minute opened with a bullet hole that's punched through some glass. Standing behind the glass is John David Washington's character.

Washington later is seen walking up to examine the pierced glass. And as he moves, the camera tracks together, revealing some more cracks in the glass.

This visual echoes Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) surveying bullet ballistics in Nolan's 2008 Batman film 'The Dark Knight'.

As shown in the teaser, 'Tenet' seems to have been inspired by James Bond films.

The upcoming thriller is currently still under production. The film's cast also includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy and Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia.

The film is expected to hit big screens next year on July 17. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christopher Nolan Tenet Hobbs and Shaw Dimple Kapadia Hollywood Michael Caine Kenneth Branagh
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp