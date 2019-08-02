Home Entertainment English

Cindy Barshop opens up about raising transgender son

Cindy Barshop said she wanted to use Mario Lopez's comments as an example to teach and learn something positive from it.

Published: 02nd August 2019

Hollywood actress Cindy Barshop

Hollywood actress Cindy Barshop (Photo | Cindy Barshop Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Actor Cindy Barshop, a single mother to 9-year-old twins, opened up about raising her kids, especially her transgender son, Jesse.

This came after actor Mario Lopez recently suggested that parents should wait until a child's "formative years" before making declarations about their gender.

"When a child feels comfortable and open, identity issues are able to be discussed in the family environment. I believe living in creating an open and positive home so they are able to express themselves," Barshop told People.

Lopez on Thursday released a statement apologising for his "ignorant and insensitive" remarks.

"The comments I made were ignorant and insensitive, and I now have a deeper understanding of how hurtful they were. I have been and always will be an ardent supporter of the LGBTQ community, and I am going to use this opportunity to better educate myself. Moving forward I will be more informed and thoughtful," he said.

However, Barshop said she wanted to use Lopez's comments as an example to teach and learn something positive from it.

"I'm hoping that the more awareness that we bring that people understand that trans is an identity and has absolutely nothing to do with sexuality," she said.

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' star also talked about her son's reaction on the matter.

"He said, 'Why don't you tell him that we learn about this in 5th grade and he needs to go back to 5th grade.' It shows how evolved our children are and hopefully the adults will catch up," she said.

