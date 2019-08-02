Home Entertainment English

Jessica Simpson trolled for colouring seven-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew's hair

American singer Jessica Simpson posted the snaps on Instagram, where the little one can be seen enjoying the drill.

Published: 02nd August 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

American singer Jessica Simpson

American singer Jessica Simpson (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American singer Jessica Simpson recently got slammed on social media after she shared pictures of her 7-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew, where the latter can be seen getting her hair dyed.

The singer posted the snaps on Instagram, where the little one can be seen enjoying the drill.

In another picture, the singer shared a photo of her daughter flaunting her new purple-tinged hair.

"Inspired by The Descendants #901girl #MAXIDREW," the 39-year-old singer-actor, shared on Instagram.

Several users were quick enough to troll the star and attack her in the comments section of the post for "ruining" her daughter's hair at such an early age.

"Why start ruining her hair so young," one Instagram user commented, while others wrote, "Don't like it at all !!! Much better before the color. The new color makes her look older than her age."

As the negative comments poured in, a user came to Simpson's defense.

"DON'T LISTEN TO ALL THE TROLLS!!! Your daughter's hair looks fabulous and it is better for your hair when it is professionally done to protect the health. People have nothing better to do than criticize someone else's parenting," one user commented.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jessica Simpson Maxwell Drew
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp