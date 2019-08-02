Home Entertainment English

Julianne Hough reveals about her sexuality to husband Brooks Laich

Since two years American singer Julianne Hough has been on a journey of self-discovery and personal exploration.

Published: 02nd August 2019 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

American singer Julianne Hough

American singer Julianne Hough (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: After being married for two years, American singer Julianne Hough made a shocking revelation that she is not straight.

Since two years the 'America's Got Talent' judge has been on a journey of self-discovery and personal exploration.

Four months after the couple got hitched in 2017, the 31-year-old star began her "massive transformation," she tells Women's Health for its September cover and as reported by People.

Unveiling the outlet's annual 'Naked Strength' issue, the singer admitted that as she was undergoing personal evolution and that she was scared that her husband will not understand her transformation.

"I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn't need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me," she said.

"I was like, 'Is he going to love this version of me?' But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me."

As a result, Hough said that they now "have a more intimate relationship."

"I [told him], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry what?'" the singer explained, who created a new dance concept called Kinrgy. "I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you.'"

Continuing, she said, "I think there's a safety with my husband now that I'm unpacking all of this," continued Hough, "and there's no fear of voicing things that I've been afraid to admit or that I've had shame or guilt about because of what I've been told or how I was raised."

While the couple isn't pregnant yet, Laich told People he's more appreciative than ever for Hough, who has been a "warrior" through the process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Julianne Hough Brooks Laich
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot (Photo | EPS)
TNIE Explores: Zero-waste home in Singara Chennai
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp