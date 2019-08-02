Olivia Wilde to direct psychological thriller 'Don’t Worry, Darling'

By Express News Service

Olivia Wilde is set to direct a thriller titled Don’t Worry, Darling.

Described as a “psychological thriller for the Times Up era”, the film will revolve around a 1950s housewife whose reality begins to crack, revealing a disturbing truth underneath.

According to sources, more than 15 studios, including the streaming services, are engaged in an aggressive bidding war to bag the project.

Wilde, who made her directorial debut earlier this year with Booksmart, will also star in the project.

The script was penned by Shane and Carey Van Dyke of The Silence.

Katie Silberman, who collaborated with Wilde on Booksmart, will rewrite the script before it heads into production.

Wilde and Silberman are also attached as producers alongside Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon.

Catherine Hardwicke will executive produce the project.

Wilde is currently working on Clint Eastwood-directed The Battle Of Richard Jewell. She is also set to direct a holiday comedy for Universal Studios.