Chris Pine set to play news anchor Walter Cronkite in Newsflash

By Express News Service

Chris Pine is all set to portray legendary CBS news anchor Walter Cronkite in Newsflash.

The film, based on a script by Ben Jacoby, will chronicle how Cronkite became the most trusted voice in American television news on the day that US president John F Kennedy was assassinated.

Though Cronkite or CBS were not the first to announce the sad news, his calm yet emotional reports helped inform the country of the tragedy.

Mark Ruffalo will play legendary TV producer Don Hewitt, the creator of CBS’ 60 Minutes.

The casting team is currently on the lookout for actors who will portray Cronkite and Hewitt’s boss Jim Aubrey, and the man who would eventually take over from Cronkite, Dan Rather.

Newsflash was originally pegged to be directed by David Gordon Green with Seth Rogen attached to play as Cronkite.

However, Green left to concentrate on the Halloween franchise and Rogen didn’t want to continue to be a part of the Greg Silverman ‘Stampede’ production.

Chris Pine will be next seen in Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984, alongside Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, in June 2020.