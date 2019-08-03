Home Entertainment English

Crime and punishment

Fans might remember Chris O’ Donnell as Batman’s sidekick Robin in Batman Forever (1995), but the 49-year-old has grown as an actor, ever since.

Published: 03rd August 2019 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2019 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Chris O’ Donnell

Actor Chris O’ Donnell , froman excerpt of NCIS: Los Angeles

By Express News Service

Fans might remember Chris O’ Donnell as Batman’s sidekick Robin in Batman Forever (1995), but the 49-year-old has grown as an actor, ever since. After appearances in films like Mad Max (2016) and on TV shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Chris landed a role in NCIS: Los Angeles, as G Callen, the Lead Senior Special Agent and undercover operative attached to the NCIS Office of Special Projects. Over 200 episodes and nine seasons later, Chris is all set for Season 10. Excerpts from a chat with the actor: 
How does it feel playing Callen for 10 seasons?

It has been amazing to kind of continue on with one character. It’s not a book that you can read, you know where it is headed and you’re playing the part as it evolves. It is happening in real-time and the scripts come in.  Sometimes, there is no new character development and then all of a sudden, there will be a couple episodes where some life-changing events or information are presented to the character. As an actor, you get to deal with that. So, it has been amazing. 

What was it like to shoot the underwater scenes in the Party Crashers episode?  
I don’t mind the water.  I actually like it.  The only time I got uncomfortable is when we were doing the shark episode. I actually am terrified of sharks. We were way out there in Long Beach where, unfortunately, the water might be more polluted than the sharks probably want, so maybe there weren’t any sharks in there.  But I needed a diver just to peek around before I jumped in. You’d have never seen someone get out of the water as quick as me. I mean, as soon as they said cut, I was out of that water! 
Are you amazed by how much these characters have developed over 200 episodes?

We’ve shot over 200 episodes in and I feel like there is still so much more to explore — not just with Callen, but with so many of the other characters.  And it’s a tribute and a testament to our writing staff that they’re not trying to back themselves into a corner with some crazy storyline that they can’t pull themselves out of it.  It’s slow growth and then all of a sudden, they’ll kind of hit the gas on certain characters at certain times and develop things further. That sets up and you let that character enjoy the plateau, live life and go through cases at that level. Then, it continues on to evolve. 
NCIS: Los Angeles, 10 pm every Tuesday on AXN 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chris O’ Donnell Batman Forever Mad Max Grey’s Anatomy NCIS: Los Angeles G Callen
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police personnel scuffle with medical students as they protest against National Medical Commission NMC Bill outside Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi Saturday August 3 2019. | PTI
Anti-NMC Bill protests: Health Ministry warns of action as doctors continue strike
Vishaal Henry
Around India in 93 days: Here's a hitchhiker’s guide to a zero-budget trip
Gallery
With Sunil Chhetri celebrating his 34th birthday, let us take look at some of the rare photos of Indian football skipper. (File Photo | EPS and AFP)
Happy birthday Sunil Chhetri: Check out the rare photos of Indian football skipper
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif's recent vacation photos are setting the internet on fire. (Photo | Katrina Kaif Instagram)
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her vacation photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp