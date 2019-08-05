Home Entertainment English

I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time: Leonardo DiCaprio 

The 44-year-old actor, who has starred in iconic films like 'Titanic', 'The Revenant' believes if luck would have not favoured him he could not have made it to the top so smoothly.

Published: 05th August 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most celebrated Hollywood stars from his generation, but apart from his hardwork and choice of films the actor also credits his luck for success.

The 44-year-old actor, who has starred in iconic films like "'Titanic", "The Revenant", "Romeo + Juliet", and "The Wolf of Wall Street", believes if luck would have not favoured him he could not have made it to the top so smoothly.

ALSO READ: Camila Morrone hits back at trolls criticising her and Leonardo DiCaprio's age difference

"I don't know. I grew up in this industry, so many of my friends are actors. I know how hard it is to get work, and I know how lucky I was to be in the right place at the right time.

"Had that not happened, my life would be drastically different," DiCaprio said in a an interview with the Sunday Mirror newspaper's Notebook magazine.

The actor added that even though he knew a lot of people in the movie industry, there were times when he felt like an "outsider" and the showbiz seemed like a mythical world.

ALSO READ: Hollywood actor Brad Pitt impressed with Leonardo DiCaprio after working with him

"I think everyone at some point in their career has felt like an outsider. I did when I was first starting out, and it felt like this mythical world where a fairy godmother would come to your house and pick you.

"We all know we wouldn't be sitting here doing what we are doing had we not had that moment of luck."

 The actor's next release in India is Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

The movie, also featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, will hit the screens on August 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Leonardo DiCaprio  Leonardo DiCaprio movies
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp