Home Entertainment English

Kim Kardashian calls Met Gala more 'nerve-wracking' experience than her wedding

For this year's Met Gala, Kim wore a custom-made Thierry Mugler 'dripping wet' dress made by a French designer.

Published: 05th August 2019 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she was more nervous about making an appearance at Met Gala 2019 than she was during her wedding with Kanye West.

According to People, in a clip from the upcoming season of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' the reality star gives a glance to her fans as to how she got ready for the highly-anticipated night.

"It's the morning of the Met, and I just keep on saying 'I don't know why I have such anxiety for the Met, I feel this sense of pressure, responsibility," the 38-year-old star said.

"This is like probably as nerve-wracking as my wedding like I don't know why I get so nervous for the Met," she said while talking to her makeup artist.

ALSO READ; Kyoto mayor steps into #KimOhNo row, asks Kim Kardashian to rename clothing line

"Maybe even more so, just because there's pictures from every single angle."

For this year's Met Gala, Kim wore a custom-made Thierry Mugler "dripping wet" dress -- the first being made by the French designer in nearly 20 years. Although it was a "dream come true", she felt intense pressure to make sure that her look gets perfect.

The KKW star made had grabbed eyeballs with her ultra-tiny waistline in the dress on the pink carpet, though in the clip she admitted that she had difficulty breathing. "I have anxiety with how tight this is, I can't breathe," she told her crew then and even asked them to pray for her.

Last month, the star revealed to the WSJ Magazine and as cited People, the secret about her waistline. To accomplish her look she also wore a custom nude corset by acclaimed French couturier Mister Pearl. The corset was tied so tight around her frame that she had to undergo a lot of pain.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kim Kardashian Met Gala
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp