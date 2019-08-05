Home Entertainment English

'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' likely to have four-hour version on Netflix

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt and focuses on the pair as they watch the industry they’ve long been a part of beginning to change.

A still from 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'.

By Express News Service

A longer cut of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood may find its way to Netflix as a mini-series. According to Nicholas Hammond, who played director Sam Wanamaker, says Tarantino may be working on an even longer cut, which would drop on Netflix.

According to Hammond, this extended cut is likely to be four hours long; with the goal in mind to showcase performers, including big names like Tim Roth, who had their scenes cut from the theatrical release.

ALSO READ: Bruce Lee's daughter blasts Tarantino's over father's portrayal in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

“There are talks that there’s going to be a 4-hour Netflix version. Because there’s a lot of things [Tarantino] shot that couldn’t make it into the film because there simply just wasn’t room. It’s two hours and forty minutes long and you have to cut it somewhere,” said the actor in a statement. 

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt and focuses on the pair as they watch the industry they’ve long been a part of beginning to change. DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, a TV star, and Pitt plays Dalton’s stunt double.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is scheduled to release on August 15 in India.
 

