ABC in 'active talks' about bringing another Marvel female superhero 

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said the series would fit in with its strategy of female-focused superheroes.

Published: 06th August 2019

LOS ANGELES: The ABC network is working with Marvel Studios in introducing a new female superhero in its next adaptation from its comic book universe.

The news comes as Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is set to end after its upcoming seventh season.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said the series would fit in with its strategy of female-focused superheroes.

"I have spoken to Marvel and we are in active talks about one project in particular," Burke told Deadline.

Without giving away much, the senior executive said the character would be "something brand new, mostly".

The project is separate from the show the network developed last year with "Wonder Women" scribe Allan Heinberg.

