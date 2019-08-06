Home Entertainment English

Andy Serkis confirmed to direct 'Venom' sequel

Days after rumours floated that Andy Serkis was in talks with Sony executives for the role, the actor took to Instagram to share the news.

A still from 'Venom'.

A still from 'Venom'.

By Express News Service

Actor-filmmaker Andy Serkis is officially on board the Venom sequel as director. Days after rumours floated that he was in talks with Sony executives for the role, the actor took to Instagram to share the news.

“It’s actually happening. I can feel it, the symbiote has found a host in me, and I’m ready for the ride. Can’t wait! Are you ready Tom Hardy? #Venom #Venom2 #Marvel,”wrote Serkis. Tom Hardy will reprise his role Eddie Brock/Venom, a journalist who unites with an alien symbiote to fight crime, in the sequel. 

Based on Kelly Marcel’s script, the film will also see the return of Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, district attorney and ex-fiancee of Brock. Woody Harrelson, whose character Cletus Cassidy was revealed in the post-credits scene of Venom, is expected to be the primary antagonist Carnage in the sequel. 

Venom 2 will be Serkis’ third directorial, after 2017’s Breathe and 2018’s Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle”. Incidentally, this will be his second association with Marvel after being featured as the villain Klaw (Ulysses Klaue) in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther.

