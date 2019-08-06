CW’s sci-fi show The 100 to end with Season 7

By Express News Service

CW’s long-running science fiction series The 100 will come to an end with its seventh season, the network announced today during its presentation before the Television Critics Association.

The series is the latest of its long-running shows to end, after Arrow, which will come to an end after eight seasons, and Supernatural, which will end with its 15th season next year. The show isn’t quite over yet: it’s about to close out its sixth season and will air its final, 16-episode season sometime next year.

Jason Rothenberg, creator and executive producer of The 100 also took to Twitter to make the announcement.

With #The100 Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last. We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been! — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) August 4, 2019

The 100 originally inspired by the young adult novels by Kass Morgan, is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. It stars Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne and Tasya Teles.

The 100 is available in India on Netflix.